Breaking: UNIAbuja suffers fresh attacks as armed robbers, cultists torment lecturers, students *Many flee

University of Abuja located around Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has come another attack on Wednesday, day after bandits invaded the higher institution of learning and kidnapped lecturers and children.

Terrorists in the guise of bandits had early Tuesday morning opened fire within the staff quarters of the school before they eventually escaped with six person.

But on Wednesday, a student who didn’t disclose her identity told Blueprint that some unknown persons with suspected stolen vehicle with weapons made their way into the school, harnessed some students at the entrance and collected their belongings in the afternoon.

According to the student, “They still went into an office, and attacked a lecturer, Professor David Okoroafor, with Economics department. The lecturer teaches mathematics in the department.

“They made attempts to collect the lecturer’s phone and other belongings before students who saw them earlier raised alarm, then security men within the school went after them.

“Due to fear and anxiety, already scheduled lecture in our class was put off on Wednesday because the lecturer incharge called to tell us he won’t be in class again.

“By the time, we came out, others were already leaving the school premises.”

Another student who also choose to lie low alleged that students living within and outside the school premises now leave in fear.

He said cultists now attack students and anyone at sight at will.

“The cultists harass people mostly at night around Bob H area, behind boys hostel in Gwagwalada.

“In the past three weeks, the unknown persons with weapons have been terrorising female hostel close to school. They collect their phones and other belongings unchallenged,” the student said.

The Police command had on Tuesday assured of their readiness to provide adequate for those living in the area.