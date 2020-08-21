Breaking – UNILAG crisis: FG orders Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside, sets up panel

The federal government has ordered both Pro-chancellor and chairman of Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Dr. B.O Babalakin as well as the embattled Vice chancellor Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe to step aside.

A statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Education Bem Goong on Friday night said the order became necessary pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Part of the statement reads, “FG directs the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos, Dr B. O. Babalakin, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.”