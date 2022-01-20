Breaking: Unknown tennis player sends Andy Murray out of Australian Open

Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray produced a subdued display as he was beaten by Japan’s Taro Daniel in the Australian Open second round.

Murray lost 6-4 6-4 6-4 to qualifier Daniel – ranked below him at 120 in the world – on John Cain Arena.

It was a far cry from his performance in Tuesday’s victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili, who the Scot beat in a gruelling five-set win.

Murray’s defeat means Dan Evans is the final Briton left in the men’s singles.

Murray had never previously lost a Grand Slam match to an opponent ranked as low as 28-year-old Daniel.

For Daniel, victory meant he reached the third round of a major for the first time in his career.

Murray shot a disconsolate look towards his box after Daniel clinched victory with a crisp backhand volley on his first match point.

The three-time Grand Slam champion walked off court shaking his head before giving a quick thumbs up to a crowd glad to see him back at Melbourne Park and appreciative of his efforts.

“Winning a big match like this is unbelievable,” said Daniel.

“It was an amazing level from me, I was getting nervous in the third set.

“I tried not to make a big deal about this – everyone said I was playing Murray – but I tried to treat it like another match.”