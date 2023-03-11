Breaking: Uzodimma sacks commissioner as pressure mounts over Labour strike in Imo

With no reason, Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma has sacked Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba, from office.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, on Saturday the sack order was with immediate effect.

Imo state government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have been at loggerheads over alleged high-handedness by the former.

As a result, NLC embarked on strike, a situation that has sprinkled untold hardship on the residents of Imo, including power supply cut-off.

Details loading…

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

