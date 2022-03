The first batch of Nigerians based in Ukraine have just arrived Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Nigerians in Ukraine were evacuated due to ongoing war after Russian soldiers invaded the country.

A statement on Friday morning by the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via their verified twitter account, reads, “First batch of Nigerians living in Ukraine arrives the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport from Romania at 7:30 am.”