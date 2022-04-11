[Breaking] VIDEO: Watch as Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, declares interest to succeed Buhari

After a long wait, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has joined 2023 presidential race.

As reported by Blueprint, Prof. Osinbajo made his intention to takeover from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 in a video via YouTube on Monday.