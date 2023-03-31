Breaking: WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results *See how to check yours

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has released the result of the first series of its 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The examination which was organised for private candidates was held between January and February.

A total of 8,348 candidates participated across 262 exam centres nationwide.

The council’s Head of the, Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, on Friday announced the release of the result.

“Only 2,003 candidates (representing 23.99%) out of the total 8,348 who sat the exam obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“And out of this number, only 971 (representing 48.48%) were male candidates while 1,032( representing 51.52%) were females,” he noted.

The percentage of candidates who had this similar result in the same diet in 2021 and 2022 were 30.11% and 26.32%, respectively, a development that shows a marginal decrease of 2.33% in performance over the three years.

“That is why it is not correct or fair to say that the performance in this examination has dwindled when compared with the school-based exam,” he declared.

Candidates who sat the examination are now free to visit the council’s website as www.waecdirect.org to check their results while they would need to apply for their certificates online, through WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman) website given as https://certrequest.waec.ng/.

