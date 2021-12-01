Breaking: Watford vs Chelsea Premier League clash halted over medical emergency

﻿The Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road has been halted after a medical emergency in the crowd.

Play was stopped just ten minutes in after Hornets left-back Adam Masina went down with an injury, but the match did not resume as it emerged a medical emergency was unfolding in the stands.

Protocol means the players have been taken off the field, while Amazon Prime reported that paramedics were giving CPR to a man in the crowd.

The score is currently at 0-0, with the hosts making a very strong start and going close through Joao Pedro and a cross that deflected off Cesar Azpilicueta.