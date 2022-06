Former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and chairman presidential screening panel of the party, Chief John Oyegun, has confirmed that his Committee did not screen the former President Goodluck Jonathan, contrary to speculation.

Oyegun, who just submitted the reports of the screening exercise where 10 aspirants were disqualified, said Jonathan was not on the list of aspirants attended to.

Details later…

