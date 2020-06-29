Breaking: What we told Buhari on Coronavirus spread – Boss

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has revealed that 18 local government areas in Nigeria that account for 60 per cent of COVID-19 cases will be locked down to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Mustapha who spoke after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari of the situation at the State House said the local government areas were responsible for at least 60 per cent of the total number of cases across the country.

