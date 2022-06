Watford FC player William Troost-Ekong has been ruled out of Sao Tome & Principe African Cup of Nations qualifier versus Super Eagles clash due to groin injury.

Troost-Ekong was injured while featuring for Super Eagles against Sierra Leone in Abuja.

Blueprint has now gathered that the Super Eagles Vice Captain has left camp to London to start treatment in preparation for the upcoming season.

