Breaking: Willian undergoes Arsenal medical, day after announcing Chelsea exit

Willian

Willian is on the brink of joining Arsenal after undergoing his medical, according to reports.

The Brazilian is braced to join Chelsea’s London rivals on a three-year deal after announcing his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta has been desperate to land the 32-year-old on a free transfer as he plans to bolster his squad with a limited transfer budget available.

And after offering a deal worth £100,000-a-week, Arsenal are expected to annouce his arrival in the next few days.

