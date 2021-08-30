Breaking: Woman, 4 others stabbed as knife attack rocks London

A woman is among five people injured in a mass knife fight outside a London Tube station.

All those injured in the incident outside Harrow Tube station were in their teens or 20s and were taken to hospital – with two men said to be in a “serious but stable” condition.

Harrow Police wrote on Twitter: “We were called at 4am to a large fight in Railway Approach, Harrow.

“Five people (age late teens or 20s) taken to hospital with stab injuries.

“Conditions of two men and one woman are not life-changing or life-threatening. Two other men are in a serious but stable condition.”