Breaking: Woman shocks Ribadu, 4 other men, emerges governorship candidate in Adamawa

A woman and serving Senator, Aishatu Binani, has been elected as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Adamawa state.

Senator Binani, representing Adamawa Central competed with five men clinched the party’s ticket in the just concluded governorship primary election in the state.

She polled 430 votes to defeat her closest rival and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, who had 288 votes.

The immediate past governor of the State, Jibrilla Bindo, got 103 votes.

Binani has now become the first woman to win the governorship candidacy of a major political party in the state.

Details loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

