Nigeria’s Chudi Onwuzurike has just won the third gold medal for team Nigeria at the ongoing World U-20 Athletics Championship in 200 meters finals with a time of 20.21 Sec.

The toppling performance was his personal best.

Nigeria emerged champions in 4x400m mixed relay, 400m women, 200m men, two bronze medals in javelin men and 200m women respectively at the Championship.

With the current performances, Nigeria now seat third on medals’ table.