Breaking: Yahaya Bello loses aide

Abdulateef Suleiman, personal assistant to Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello is dead.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Onogwu Muhammed, who revealed this in a statement on Wednesday said Suleiman died after a brief illness.

He said, “We regret to announce the passage of the personal assistant to the governor of Kogi state, Abdulateef Suleiman.”

According to the CPS, the deceased had been on admission at a private hospital in Abuja for the treatment of septic shock but died of cardiac arrest Wednesday morning at the age of 41.

He will be buried later on Wednesday according to Islamic funeral rites.

