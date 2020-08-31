Breaking: Yahaya Bello remains Kogi governor, Supreme Court affirms

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja on Monday dismissed the case of Engr. Musa Wada of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC), saying the appeal lacked merit.

The court therefore upheld the victory of governor Yahaya Bello as winner of the November governorship election in kogi state.

In the lead judgment prepared by Justice Inyang Okoro but read on his behalf by another member of the panel, Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court affirmed the earlier July 4, 2020 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja and the May 23, 2020 majority verdict of the election petition tribunal, which had both upheld the Bello’s victory at the poll.

Details loading…