Breaking: Yahaya Bello reverses lockdown in Kabba-Bunu LGA, affirms Kogi is Covid-19 free

Governor Yahaya Bello a while ago reversed lockdown order in Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi state after three days.

Bello announced this in a state wide broadcast a while ago on Friday.

He said lifting the lockdown became necessary after samples taken from the LGA returned negative.

The governor, however, insisted that the state remains COVID-19-free in spite of the three cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Obaro of Kabba had Thursday pleaded to the governor to review the Lockdown order.

The Obaro said the Fulani Herdsmen had begun to destroy their farm land within 24 hours of lockdown.

