Breaking: Yari and I ready to dump APC now – Marafa

A factional leader of All Progressives Congress APC) in Zamfara state, Senator Kabiru Marafa, has confirmed that former Zamfara state governor Abdul’azeez Yari, himself and their supporters may soon dump the ruling party.

Although, Marafa did not reveal the party they will be joining but unconfirmed report said chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Bala Mande, had announced that Yari, Marafa and their supporters would join the opposition party.

In a phone conversation with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Senator Marafa said: “As far as I am concerned, I am not a fulfilled person as far as this project APC is concerned. If there is anything left, I am waiting to see how the architect of this cruelty meted out to the people of Zamfara state, how they are going to fare in politics.

“Let those people that are afraid of us come out and say they want to see us out and we can go out anytime now.

“But for now, I am happy, I told them to their faces in Kaduna that they will never benefit out of the machinations they were doing at that time, that is Mai Mala and his co-travellers. And I’m happy that they have lost out and they have lost out disgracefully.

“So I don’t have any business, I can move out of APC anytime I so desire now, anytime I want, I can move out. APC is not Islam, it is my religion that I can not leave for whatever reason, but a political party, I can leave and join anyone of my choice anytime I feel like.

“Yes, APC has treated me unjustly and I have two options: either forgive her or I can move out if I want.

“Some people are too desperate to see us out and they should be rest assured that we will move out at our own pace.

“There were rumours that time that we were being suspended or expelled and I challenged them to do so, they cannot because we are the architect that design and built APC. And I’m happy that they were unable to see our back as far as the APC project is concerned and I am happy that we have seen their back today. We have sent them back to their primary assignment, the one that they have rejected and as far as we are concerned, we have won.

“Mai Mala lost out disgracefully, he’s a young man, he has just started politics, we are going to see how he’s going to end in politics. Zamfara people are not the kind of people he can joke with.”

When asked what will be the fate of APC in Zamfara state, Marafa said: “Mai Mala looked for our trouble, and I told him we are not going anywhere, I’m going to stay and fight him and I’m happy we have been able to march him action for action. And today he and all his friends have lost out.

“It depends on what the new leadership desires to do. If they choose to tow the line of Mai Mala, we are definitely going out, politics is about winning election and everything, so we cannot stay in a house that we are not needed.”