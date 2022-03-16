Breaking: Yari defies APC zoning arrangement, picks nomination form for Chairman

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for March 26, former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, has jettisoned the zoning arrangement put in place by the party.

The leadership of the APC had zoned national chairmanship position to the North-central but former governor Yari who hails from Zamfara state North-west has paid N20 millions nomination form to contest the position.

Blueprint correspondent who was at the national secretariat of the APC saw Yari’s men branded in a pink T-shirt with face-cap to march.

Speaking on behalf of the pro-Yari’s group after obtaining the form, Senator Tijani Yahaya Kaura told newsmen that the former governor is a party man, and that the national chairmanship position is zoned to the Northern region.

When reminded that the position is zoned to the North-central, Senator Kaura said his group was not aware of that, adding that the issue of zoning was yet to totally resolved.

