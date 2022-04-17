Breaking: Yari, I have not joined PDP, but… – Marafa

Former Senator Kabiru Marafa on Sunday denied reports suggesting that he has together with former Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari decamped to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

On Sunday, PDP chairman in Zamfara said the opposition party has reached agreement with both APC stalwarts and that their formal declaration would happen soon.

But Marafa Sunday evening said, “All we know is that we are into negotiations with many political parties that have invited us to join them in the state.”

According to Senator Marafa, while speaking in an interview with Tambarin Hausa, an online Radio in Zamfara “…For now any news that said we have decamped is falsehood.

“All that I know is that there are lots of political parties, not only the PDP, that have invited us and wanting us to join and up till now we are still discussing with them.

“To the best of my knowledge up till now we have not reached a decision with anyone of them.

“…It is not true that we have decamped to the PDP, whoever said so has erred.

“In my capacity, I’m calling on people to discard any information about the issue from any person, untill they hear from us,…We have not yet reached at any decisions.”

Senator Marafa however said that it was necessary for him and Yari to decamp out of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “over injustices meted on us by the former leadership of the APC.

“We have no choice than to move out of the APC.”

Senator Marafa said the new national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, did not look for him.

“Abdulaziz Yari, has told me that he (Abdullahi Adamu), has looked for him, they have discussed and I was told about the level of their discussion.

“…He has told me that he will travel and that I will represent him when to discuss on the matter, but till now I was not contacted,” he said.