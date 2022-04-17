Breaking: Yari, Marafa, others have joined PDP in Zamfara – Chairman

Former Governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdul Aziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Garba Mafara and other top All Progressives Congress (APC) members have finally defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Briefing Journalists in Gusau on Sunday, the Zamfara state PDP chairman, Colonel Bala Mande (rtd), confirmed that the party received Yari, Marafa and other top APC members who have joined the party together with their supporters.

Mande said, “Gentlemen of the press, we have called you to brief you on the joining of our great party the PDP by the former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdul Aziz Yari, Senator Kabiru Garba Mafara and their supporters”.

“They have joined us, we have reached an agreement and we are going to implement the agreement.

“We have agreed to be together in one party, the PDP and work together for the success of the party.

“We have also agreed to work extra hard in order to reclaim Zamfara state in 2023 and save its people from their present predicament.

“I have given the stakeholders a complete update of where we are as a result of this development.”

The chairman maintained that, Yari, Marafa and other top APC members would be officially received in Gusau in a colorful ceremony soon.