One of the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 6 Shine Ya Eye show, Yerimene Abraham Saibakumo popularly known as Yerins on Sunday evening broke down in tears during Dairy Session ahead of first eviction night.

the Bayelsa state-born medical doctor started weeping uncontrollably when biggie threw a question to him.

Aside Yerins, Yousef, Niyi, Whitemoney and Beatrice are up for eviction on Sunday night.