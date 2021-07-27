Breaking: Yoruba nation agitators released from Police detention in Lagos

Forty-seven protesters arrested by the Nigerian Police during the Yoruba Nation Rally held July 3, 2021, in Lagos State have been released from detention.

The remaining person is still detained by the police after allegedly killing someone during one of their protest, 47 otherswere released after meeting their bail conditions.

A Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State had on July 19 granted bail to the Yoruba Nation agitators arrested in the state.

Among those released are Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal.

Others include Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare.