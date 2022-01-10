Breaking: Youths protest as FCTA destroys, turns Abuja football pitch to agricultural storage ground (VIDEO)

Youths especiacially athletes are currently protesting plans by the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to turn only functional football pitch located within the nation’s capital to agricultural storage ground.

The only FCTA-owned playing turf located at Area 10 Garki is popularly known as Old Parade Ground.

Already, Labourers sighted at the pitch were seen removing the perimeter fence where truck load of farm produce will pass through to dump the items, thereby destroying the pitch permanently.

Also, in an effort to broaden space for heavy- duty trucks, FCTA reportedly pulled down a major fence leading directly to the pitch.

The football ground is where most teams in FCT train and play competitive league matches every week.

While the young athletes are still converging, few others were seen grudgingly training.

Snail-pace construction of various mini playing arena in council areas embarked upon by FCTA some years ago is yet to completed.

When contacted, Aderonke Bello, a media aide to FCT Minister of state Hajiya Ramatu Tijani said she would get back to Blueprint on the matter.

Few months ago, Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), owners of a Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Naija Ratels spent millions of naira to regrass the pitch.

The club owned by a passionate football administrator Barr. Paul Edeh also rehabilitated the athletes’ dressing rooms.





