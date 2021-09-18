Breaking: Zamfara governor reveals how kidnapped students were rescued

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has said that a repentant bandit led to the rescue of the abducted students of Kaya Maradun from the bandits.

Governor Matawalle made the disclosure Saturday morning in a BBC Hausa exclusive programme, “Ganimun hanya.”

On September 1, 2021, armed bandits stormed Government day Secondary School Kaya in Governor Matawalle’s Maradun local government area, and abducted 73 students.

Blueprint reports that last week, the state government announced their rescue and were received by Governor Matawalle at the Government House in Gusau.

He said that shutting down communication in the state has helped in securing the abducted students from the bandits.

“After abducting the children at Kaya in Maradun, we have followed all means to ensure their release but all have failed.

“I have been thinking on how to deal with bandits. Allah gave the wisdom, I later thought of shutting down communication because it is a major problem.

“I said if we can discommunicate the bandits leaving in those villages from getting information from people in the town it will help.

“It was from there one of those repentant bandits who embraced peace, that resides in the city told us that he will do his best to get where they were, which he did.

“We took a decision to deploy security, they moved in around 2:00am and by 6:00am, they reached out to the place, did what they did and the students were rescued,” he said.

He said there are no remaining students that are abductees in the state.