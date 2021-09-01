Breaking: Zamfara govt imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew, shut down schools

Reports say the Zamfara state government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew throughout the state.

The government has also shut down all schools, operating in all the local governments in the state.

The latest development is happening following bandits’ invasion of Kaya town in Maradun Local Area of the state on Wednesday morning, where a yet-to-be-ascertained number of pupils were abducted from the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State where the governor, Bello Matawalle, hails from.

The school, according to an indigene of the area, Abu Kaya, shas about 300 students, a large number of whom were taken by the bandits who had arrived the school at about 11:00A.M on Wednesday when the school was in session.

According to official, the curfew is from six o’clock in the evening to six o’clock in the morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkana, announced the curfew while addressing newsmen in Gusau.

Elkana said that the curfew was with immediate effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a. m. daily in the 13 local government areas except Gusau, the state capital.

According to him, the curfew takes effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a. m in Gusau, the state capital, until further notice.

He said that the curfew was imposed as part of measures to tackle the growing banditry and kidnapping in the state.

The Police commissioner also announced the total and immediate closure of “all schools in the state.”

Elkana said that the measures followed the increasing rate of attacks and abduction of pupils, students and even teachers in schools across the state.

He, however, declined comment on reports of a fresh abduction of school students in parts of the state on Wednesday, including a secondary school in Kaya, Maradun Local Government area of the state.

(NAN)