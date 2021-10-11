Breaking: Zazzau Emit Bamalli appoints ex-new Nigerian Nigeria Newspapers Wazirin Zazzau



The Emir of Zazzau and Chairman Kaduna state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Mallam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has appointed former Secretary of New Nigerian Newspapers Kaduna, Khadi Muhammad Inuwa Aminu, as Wazirin Zazzau.

This is contained in an appointment letter to the him (the New Waziri) by Secretary to Zazzau Emirate Council, Alhaji Barau Musa Aliyu, dated October 11, 2021 which went viral.



The appointment letter revealed in Hausa Language that following directive of the state government through a letter to the Emirate Council referenced “GH/KD/S78 dated September 20, 2021.

The appointment letter further said the appointment was effected from Monday October 11, 2021..Blueprint reports that the new Wazirin was a one time Secretary to New Nigerian Newspapers and Khadi in Kaduna Shari’a Court of appeal.

Related

No tags for this post.