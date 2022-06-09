Brentford wish Onyeka good luck against Sierra Leone

English premiership side, Brentford have sent a good luck message to Frank Onyeka, ahead of Thurday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles kickoff their campaign for the 2023 AFCON holding in Cote D’Ivoire in the qualifiers when they entertain the Leone Stars inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Onyeka is one of the players invited by new head coach Jose Peseiro for the fixture which would be played behind closed doors.

The former Midtjylland star last featured for the Eagles in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Abuja but went off injured.

Aside Onyeka, Brentford also wished Guinea defender Julian Jeanvier and David Raya of Switzerland good luck in the AFCON qualifiers and UEFA Nations League respectively.

“David Raya, Frank Onyeka, Julian Jeanvier.

“Good luck to three of our players who could gain international minutes today,” Brentford wrote on Twitter.

