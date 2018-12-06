Bribe video: Court bars Kano Assembly from probing Ganduje

Kano State House of Assembly has been barred by a Kano State high court, presided over by Justice Ahmad Badamasi from further investigating the $5 million bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the judge said collecting bribe from contractors is a criminal offence in section 115 and 116 of penal code, and the House has no capacity to investigate criminal offences.

He said investigating criminal offence is the function of agencies under executive arms such as police, the EFCC and the ICPC.

Mr Badamasi therefore gave an order restraining the House from interview or inviting any person on the bribery allegation against Mr Ganduje as published by the Daily Nigerian newspaper.

The national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, Muhammad Zubair, filed a suit in Kano High Court, praying the court to determine the constitutional competence of the state lawmakers to investigate the allegation of $5million bribery against Mr Ganduje.