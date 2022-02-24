Bribery: Court reduces ‘Jailed’ Farouk Lawan’s sentence

The Court of Appeal Abuja DivisionThursday reduced the sentence of the jailed former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, to five years

Lawan was convicted by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on June 22, 2021, on a three-count charge of soliciting and accepting $500,000 bribes from a businessman, Femi Otedola.

While giving the verdict, Justice Angela Otaluka of the High Court of the FCT, sentenced Lawan to seven years on count one; seven years on count two, and five years on count three.

However, in a unanimous judgment on Thursday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by the court’s President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, quashed Lawan’s conviction on counts one and two.

“The prosecution failed to prove both counts relating to demanding for and agreeing to accept a $3 million bribe from Otedola,” the court held.

The appellate court found that the prosecution was only able to prove the third count relating to his accepting a bribe of $500,000.

The court then acquitted Lawan on counts one and two (on which he was sentenced to seven years per count), but convicted him on count three (on which he was sentenced to five years).