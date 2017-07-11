Bribery: EFCC to arraign Justice Fishim July 12

By Chizoba Ogbeche Abuja Th e Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday revealed that despite writing to the National Industrial Court, inviting embattled Industrial High Court Judge, Justice James Agbadu Fishim, the Judge refused to show up at the EFCC. A press statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday in Abuja, said EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo told Justice Raliat Adebiyi of an Ikeja High Court that the Judge was expected to report in their offi ce on Tuesday.

“Th e EFCC wrote a letter to the President of the NIC asking Justice Fishim to honour the EFCC’s invitation which he has failed to. He is presently not in our custody. We are expecting to come on Tuesday,” Oyedepo said. Justice Adebiyi thereafter adjourned Justice Fishim’s arraignment till July 12. Justice Fiahim was named as one of the Judges allegedly bribed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike.

An EFCC Prosecutor, Daniel Danladi, had during Nwobike’s trial told the same court that named four judges who were allegedly involved in the gratifi cation scam as Justice Mohammed Yinusa, Justice H. A. Ngajiwa and Justice Musa Kurya, all of the Federal High Court, Lagos and Justice James Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court, Lagos. He said the report contained details of 14,317 text messages from Nwobike’s Samsung Galaxy Note 4 mobile phone, seized from him by the anti-graft agency during investigations in the alleged corruption case. It would also be recalled that Justice Fishim is one of the judges recalled from suspension by the National Judicial Council.