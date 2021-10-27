Brig-General Ibrahim most erudite DG in Nigeria – Reps

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC) Brigadier -General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has been described by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth and Sports, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu, as the most prolific and erudite DG in Nigeria.

Adaramodu stated this Tuesday at the close of a three-day symposium themed, “Consolidating the Gains of the NYSC in Youth Empowerment and National Development in the Face of Current Economic Realities: The Imperatives of a Trust Fund,” which held in Abuja.

The lawmaker who described the NYSC Director-General as a prolific academic who is committed to the progress of the scheme, said he would do all within his legislative power to ensure NYSC Trust Fund gets the legislative backing.

“General Ibrahim is the most formidable and erudite DG in Nigeria now and the National Assembly will continue to support him. The National Assembly will ensure that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme is kept afloat and well-rooted.

“The scheme is a pot that must not be broken as far as the unity of Nigeria is concerned,” Adaramodu said.

The lawmaker averred that NYSC has remained a legendary legacy bequeathed to Nigeria by its founding fathers in 1973 and has since being uniting Nigerians of various ethnic and religious groups.

“The scheme has continued to unite the country since when it was established after the civil war. The NYSC scheme always comes handy when we are talking about unity, national cohesion and integration.

“The National Assembly will always be passionately in support of the scheme, including the establishment of the proposed Trust Fund.

“We will do justice and expeditiously legislate to pass the Act into law for the proposed fund to see the light of the day.”

Speakers and stakeholders commended General Ibrahim for his foresight to establish the NYSC Youth Trust Fund, and promised to pursue the proposed Bill until it is passed into law.