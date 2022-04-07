British commission calls for end to conflicts in Nigeria

The British High Commission Thursday called for all stakeholders to put hands together to ensure the end to conflicts for a lasting peace in Benue and Nigeria at large.

The commission also expressed concern over the level of violence across Nigeria, which it noted, has affected people of all genders, ethnicities and religions from all geographical locations.

Representative of the commission, Grant Morris, who spoke at a two-day Stakeholders Peace Dialogue Meeting, organised by the African City of Refuge and Empowerment Foundation in Makurdi, said the situation calls for concern of the international community.

Morris, who is currently leading work on Human Rights and Freedom of Religion or Belief at the British High Commission in Nigeria, said: “One thing we all share in common is the desire to use whatever influence we may have to bring this to an end and bring lasting peace to Benue state and Nigeria.

“All of us who care about Nigeria will be concerned by the level of violence across the country, which affects people of all genders, ethnicities and religions from all geographical locations.

“One of the priorities of the British ‘High Commission is to do all it can to tackle the issues of conflicts by raising awareness on the horror and scale of sexual violence, as well as the need to tackle accountability, bring justice, ensure victim’s support, and take action as it tries to help rebuild relationships and promote inclusion.

“That is why this event is so important, as we shine a spotlight on some of the painful experiences that people are living through in Nigeria and, importantly, to inspire collaborative action.’

Speaking at the occasion, Board of Trustees member of the African City of Refuge and Empowerment Foundation, Hamuburg Patricia, stated that the meeting is to hear the input of the people from the lower rung to the highest.

On his part, executive director of African City of Refuge and Empowerment Foundation, Pastor Justin Nenge, said the objective of the meeting was to get input from traditional, religious and political leaders on how they can use their influential offices to support the efforts of the youth and women in peace building.