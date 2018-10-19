British Council trains security agencies on gender violence

Managing Conflicts in North-east Nigeria (MCN), a European

Union-funded programme being implemented by the British Council, has said that it was partnering with security agencies in the North-east to promote peace, security and public safety.

Yobe MCN British Council Team Leader, Sambo A. Abdulkadir, disclosed this on Friday in Damaturu in his remarks at the closing ceremonies of a three-day workshop organised for police officers.

Our correspondent reports that the workshop, themed “Management of Family Support Units (ESUs),” was aimed at building capacity of police officers drawn from four divisions in Damaturu, Gujba, Potiskum and Bade.

According to him, it is to ensure that they can fully be prepared to

respond to sexual and gender violence as well as other domestic issues in the communities. “The MCN, a programme funded by the European Union and implemented by British Council, is currently training 20 selected men and women police officers on the management of family units, a strategic unit established at police stations with the aim of improving response for

family associated problems,” he said.

Speaking with newsmen after the workshop, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, commended the British Council for the gesture, saying the workshop had impacted positively on his officers.

According to him, “with the recent signing into law the bill on rape,

sexual and gender based violence, by the Yobe state government, thecases of rape has reduced drastically in the state.”

