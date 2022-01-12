British High Commissioner commends Buni over political stability, developments in Yobe



The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has commended Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Hon. Mai Mala Buni, for his contributions to Nigeria’s political development and stability.



She made the commendation Wednesday when she visited the Governor, saying, the UK government is interested in a successful and peaceful elections in Nigeria.



Governor Buni, said the APC Caretaker committee is on a rescue mission to save the party and working hard to reposition the party for a successful outing in the next and subsequent general elections.



“The party conducted a very successful membership registration and revalidation exercise, we now have over 41 million registered members across the country with full details of every member.



“APC remains Africa’s largest political party and Nigeria’s ruling party with a population that would always win elections.



“Sadly, the country is facing serious security challenges because the nation’s security forces were left ill equipped by successive administrations while poverty and illiteracy breeded a population ready for recruitment into criminal activities.”



Governor Buni said the Buhari administration is now equipping the nation’s security, buying fighter jets and other arms to combat the security challenges.



He revealed that the achievements recorded in agriculture, power sector, railway transportation, roads reconstruction and elimination of Petroleum scarcity among others are excellent legacies of the Buhari administration.



Meanwhile, the High Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the development strides being recorded in Yobe state.



“The development in Yobe state is very impressive and the British government is willing to partner with the state and Unicef in the area of education” she said.



According to the High Commissioner, the UK government will expend £16m this year to support education in the North East targeting 270,000 pupils and students, teachers training and facilities.

