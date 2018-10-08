Broom platform begins compilation, authenticity of Buhari’s achievements nationwid

By Bode Olagoke

Abuja

A pro-All Progressives Congress ( APC ) group, has embarked on a nationwide tour to authenticate some of the achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government as the party prepare fir 2019 general elections.

The National Coordinator of the Broom platform , Dr Tom Ohikere also offered an insight on how the party would tackle the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who emerged the Presidential candidate of the opposition peoples democratic party (PDP).

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja ahead of the plan by the group to embark on a nationwide media tour assured that the APC would take Atiku to the cleaners on issues relating to corruption and the performance of the President Muhammad Buhari while on the saddle in the past three years.

Claiming that Atiku lacks the wherewithal to administer the country, the group believed that Atiku would stand no chance of actualising his presidential ambition by the time his group showcase the achievements of the president Buhari led administration across the 36 states of the federation.

According to him: “The APC can never be jittery or be shaken with the final choice of the presidential candidate of the PDP because their choice has reduced the volume of work we are going to put into the campaign. Atiku for example lift the corrupted elite class that has corrupted the national political system. When the chips are down, we know where to take ourselves.

“He is not a threat to the APC. And I am sure that all of you will agree with me that three things would count in the course of this election. The political party you are floating with, when you are talking about the candidate, we mean the character, the competence and the capacity of the candidate would count.

“And then we are also going to be look at the policy direction of the party. I think APC is far above the PDP because we have everything. For example the broom platform is going to complement the effort of the party in the area of tangible factors.

“We are going to make physical evidence , going to authenticate the claims of APC, we are going to come out with raw evidence of what Buhari has put in place, we are also going to show Nigerians the impact analysis of what the government has done on the people of Nigeria. “

“There is an unsong policy within the APC which has never been practiced by successive government which is the policy of continuity. The APC government particularly under president Buhari has continued the completion of projects left by successive government in this country. Abandoned projects. It is a landmark achievement of president Bihari government. They did not abandon abandoned projects.”

The group thereby congratulated President Buhari over his affirmation as the presidential candidate of the APC in the just concluded special convention of the party held in Abuja.