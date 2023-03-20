BTA forex cut: Parallel market rates may nosedive, naira devalued – Analysts

Pressure is mounting on the foreign exchange (forex) parallel market after the Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) announced a 50 per cent reduction on BTAs and PTAs as a rsult of the scarcity of forex in the country.

Analysts warn that the situation is will likely lead to the devaluation of the naira.

Some however believe that the scarcity was a result of politicians who scooped available foreign exchange before the election, and that electorates who were bribed will soon come to the market to sell. For this category of analysts, foreign exchange may soon flood the market soon.

All the same, there are indications that the naira could be heading for a devaluation as the nation battles foreign currency foreign exchange scarcity, forcing the authority to ration the United States (US) dollars to citizens with eligible demand.

Last week, deposit money banks (DMBs) announced a decision to cut personal and business travelling allowance to customers by half amidst foreign exchange illiquidity in the country.

In an attempt to keep the naira steadies, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been deploying measures to keep the local currency strong, albeit, with a short-term orientation that has not augured well for the market.

CBN’S currency fight has been unsuccessful for years as the exchange rate keeps worsening. In Nigeria, there is large disequilibrium between the demand and supply of foreign currency which keeps the local currency disadvantaged in a sustainable manner.

In separate opinions, a slew of foreign exchange analysts said a decision to reduce BTA/PTA by 50 per cent will have a drastic impact on the exchange rate in the parallel market.

The cutoff is expected to stoke demand pressures in the open market as the apex bank begins to manage pressures emanating from high demand for foreign currency, according to analysts. …

