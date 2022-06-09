BUA Cement donates N25m drugs, borehole to Sokoto communities 









The BUA Cement Company Sokoto has donated assorted pharmaceutical drugs worth N10 million to 8 Primary Healthcare Centres in the host communities.





The drugs included paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes antenatal, globes and drips among others.





Speaking while presenting the drugs, the Director Corporate Affairs of the company, Malam Sada Suleiman, said it has became the tradition of BUA Cement Sokoto to donate drugs to primary health centres for the benefit of the communities.





He charged those responsible for managing the benefiting primary healthcare centres to make the best use of the drugs for the benefit of the communities.

Suleiman, who was assisted by the Assistant Director, Sales and Marketing, Malam Abdulganiyyu Yusuf, explained that the gesture was in line with company’s corporate social responsibility policy to support host communities with utilities and other basic public needs geared towards improving their living conditions.





He said the BUA Group is committed to a number of public community projects across locations in Sokoto and other neighbouring states.





“We extend similar support to neighbouring states, especially in the areas of scholarship and others. A lot have been committed in Kebbi and Zamfara states by the BUA Sokoto plant,” he said.





The benefiting clinics include Bakin Kusu, Gidan Boka, Wajeke, Mobile Police, Kalambaina, Sabon Garin Alu and Gidan Bailu communities.





Receiving the drugs, Wamakko local government council chairman, Alhaji Bello Haliru Guiwa, thanked the company for the gesture, saying this is not the first time the company would donate drugs to the host communities.





In a related development, BUA Cement Sokoto, has constructed and handed over a 10,000-gallon capacity of solar powered borehole to Dagelewa community of Wajeke District in Wamakko local government area.





Presenting, the project, Malam Sada Suleiman disclosed that the sum of N15 million was expended on the borehole in Dagelewa community.





Sada assured that the BUA cement was ready to entertain complaint on any technical problem that may arise from the borehole.





District Head of Wajeke, Alhaji Muhammadu Mailato, appreciated the support to host communities and urged residents to protect the projects.

