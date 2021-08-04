BUA donates 150 tonnes of cement to 70 host communities

As part of its corporate responsibility, the BUA Cement in Sokoto has donated 150 tonnes of cement worth N10 million to its 70 host communities.

Speaking while presenting the commodity, the Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Yusuf Haliru Binji said the gesture was aimed at supporting the communities to rehabilitate drainages, mosques, culverts cemeteries, especially during this wet season in the respective areas.

Binji, who was represented by Head of Administration and Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Sada Suleiman, commended the state and local governments, as well as the host communities, for the cordial relationship with the company.

Yusuf Binji said it has over the years been the tradition of the company to donate cement to its host local government and assured that it would continue to do so in the coming years.

In his speech, the chairman Wamakko local government, Alhaji Bello Haliru Guiwa, commended the company for the effort, describing it as distinct in the history of relations between a commercial company and its host communities.

Haliru Guiwa, who was represented by the local government secretary, advised the people in the area to maintain the good relationship that existed between BUA and communities for more developmental projects and donations to come in.

Guiwa, however, appealed to the company to increase the quantities so that it could cover the whole communities.

He also appealed to the company to consider the indigenes especially youths who are roaming about the streets for employment.

Also speaking on behalf of the communities, the District Head of Wamakko, Alhaji Aliyu Baraden Wamakko, thanked the company for the gesture and urged the company to increase on the quantity so as to cover other areas that did not benefit.