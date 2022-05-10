BUA Foods acquires vessel MV Bundu to augment sugar export operations 

BUA Foods, one of Africa’s leading FMCG companies, has taken delivery of the first of two shipping vessels to augment its sugar export operations to the West African market, which kicked off successfully earlier this year.

BUA Food’s export of refined sugar will benefit the economy, providing alternative source of income, while significantly diversifying the company’s markets.

A press statement issued by Sunday Ogieva, head media unit of BUA group, said the vessels will depart and berth at BUA’s port and terminal, increasing export capacity while reducing operating cost.

The Mitsubishi of Japan built vessel is named MV Bundu – after the area in which the refinery is located. The vessels cargo capacity is suited to enhance quick and sustainable delivery of more refined sugar in the face of growing export demand from across the African region.

The refined sugar of high-grade quality is processed from BUA Foods’ ultra-modern sugar refinery located in Port Harcourt. This state-of-the-art refinery with a capacity of 750,000metric tons, is also equipped to process all grades of sugar.





“As we drive our business for growth with focus on sustainable returns, and benefit to all our stakeholders and the Nigerian economy, owning ashipping vessel is an important step in BUA Foods strategy,” Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman BUA Foods Plc, stated.

“Owning a vessel to export sugar is a crucial enabler of flexibility and agility in our total supply chain as it allows our customers to tackle time-critical fulfillment challenges due to timely availability of their goods,” said MD BUA Foods, Engr. Ayodele Abioye.

