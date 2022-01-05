BUA Foods drive equity market, gains N243bn, lists 18 billion shares on main board





Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchanged yesterday closed higher, gaining N243 billion, as transactions on BUAfoods boosted activities in the market through the listing of 10 billion ordinary shares.



Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.04 per cent to N23.426 trillion from N23.183 trillion reported on Tuesday.



The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 450.52 basis points to 43476.75 points from 43026.23 points.



Investors traded 1.240 billion shares worth N42.966 billion in 4032 deals against 216.650 million shares valued at N1.515 billion in 4080 deals.



A review of the Investment showed that Airtel Africa led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N1050.50, BUA foods followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N44.00, Oando Plc added 9.73 per cent to N4.85, AIICO Insurance added 8.33 per cent to N0.78, Ardova up by 7.69 per cent to N12.60.



On the contrary, Unity Bank topped losers chart dropping by 9.62 per cent to N0.47, Royal Exchange trailed with 9.41 per cent to N0.77, Royal Insurance fell by 8.16 per cent to N0.45, Union Bank of Nigeria fell by 6.90 per cent to N5.40, Mutual Benefits dipped by 6.25 per cent to N0.30.



The result further showed that BUA Foods recorded the highest volume of activities, exchanging 1.006 billion shares valued at N40.533, Wema Bank followed with account of

25.014 million shares cost N19.014, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria sold a total of 24.954 million shares cost N24.624 million.



The NGX group traded 14.536 million shares valued at N28.574 million while United Bank for Africa exchanged 13.945 million shares cost N112.243 million.



BUA Foods Plc listed by introduction total of 18 billion ordinary shares at rate of N40.00 per share under the Consumer Goods sector of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), with the trading symbol, BUAFOODS.



The company was listed on the Main Board of The Exchange on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.



The listing of BUA Foods’ shares has added N720,000,000,000 to the market capitalization of NGX, further boosting liquidity in the Nigerian capital market and providing opportunities for wealth creation. It is expected that this listing will also increase the visibility of the food manufacturing, processing, and distribution company, BUA Foods, to investors on the African continent and across the globe.



NGX facilitated over N7 Trillion worth of capital raises across several asset classes for both public and private corporations in 2021. As a multi-asset Exchange, NGX is strategically positioned to be the preferred listing and investment destination connecting.

