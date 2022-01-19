BUA Foods list shares by introduction at NGX

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has listed by introduction the shares of BUA Foods Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange.

In keeping with its practice of intimating stakeholders with details of notable transactions such as these, NGX hosted the Management of BUA Foods to a virtual Facts Behind the Listing and Closing Gong Ceremony on Tuesday, 18 January 2022.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, commended BUA Foods Plc for taking the bold step to join its subsidiary company, BUA Cement, as a publicity listed company on The Exchange. He further stated, “The listing of BUA Foods Plc on The Exchange reaffirms the confidence that leading Nigerian corporates have in NGX as the partner of choice for raising capital and enabling sustainable growth and development. I must commend the efforts made by the Management of BUA Foods towards this listing and the roles played by all the professional parties to this transaction including; Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, UCML Capital Limited, APT Securities Limited and CardinalStone Securities Limited.”

On his part, the Chairman, BUA Group Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, represented by Group Executive Director, BUA Foods Plc, Alhaji Kabiru Rabiu stated, “Today for us is very historic and we are excited to begin the year with the listing. The population of Nigeria is over 200million and our food production capacity is still not enough to meet current demands.