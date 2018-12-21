Budget ‘bruhaha’: Zimbabwe Minister makes juicy promises to Lawmakers

Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube, has agreed to give Members of Parliament, state-of-the-art gyms, vehicles, computers, the latest 4×4 luxury Toyota Land Cruisers, as well as increase their allocation in order to get them to deliberate on and pass the 2019 budget.

According to iHarare, the legislators across the different political platforms were united in their demands, which they presented to Ncube, when he came to present the budget.

Temba Mliswa, who ran as an independent candidate from the Norton constituency was one of the outspoken MPs, who demanded better pay and perks. Mliswa said, “MPs are handicapped and we are talking of only one car, a Land Cruiser, which is the only car good enough for MPs to do their work because the Mazdas and Toyotas we get are not good enough. MPs must have world-class gyms and recreational facilities to play golf. MPs must also be given diplomatic passports.”

Prince Dubeko Sibanda of the MDC Alliance, representing, Binga North added, “If the minister does not allocate Parliament what it requests, then he should have his 2019 budget passed elsewhere.”

When the finance minister acceded to the requests of the lawmakers, it was reported that they broke into wild jubilation on the floor of the chamber.

