Budget: CUPP withdraws call for boycott after Saraki, Dogara’s intervention

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has finally withdrew its call for budget boycott with a call on all opposition lawmakers to attend and listen to the last Budget Speech of an outgoing “autocratic President”.

CUPP revealed its stance through a statement signed by its 1st spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere yesterday.

The statement reads: ” the opposition coalition has yielded to the pressure of an early morning intervention by the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the the House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara calling on opposition coalition CUPP to sheath their sword and withdraw their call on opposition boycott.

“The opposition leadership after reviewing the Intervention of Senate President and the Speaker as well as other eminent leaders including two former presidents wish to announce a withdrawal of the call.

“The opposition coalition says they will continue efforts to ensure they deploy all lawful arsenal at their disposal to ensure the President is defeated and urges parliamentarians to scrutinise the budget documents when presented and ensure it reflects the wishes of the people.

“The opposition however holds strongly to the views expressed for the boycott over the three years reign of impunity of the President despite the call off.

“The opposition also condemns the IGP of Police for illegally holding activist Deji Adeyanju and moving him by 4am to Kano in a plot to hold him behind bars over a case he has been discharged and acquitted by a Court of competent jurisdiction.

