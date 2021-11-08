Budget defence drama as committee head shields Malami

It was mild drama Monday when during a budget defence session, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Justice, Ugonna Ozurigbo shielded Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami from taking questions.

Malami, who had given appraisal of 2021 budget performance of his ministry, was subsequently urged to continue by presenting the 2022 proposals, after which he gave breakdown of the budget, total of which he said was N11.820 billion.

After the presentation, rather than yield the floor for questions by members as was the practice during such sessions, the chairman ruled that the AGF should be allowed to go, while the committee studies the budget.

Some members were subsequently heard shouting “Point of order” in apparent move to make the chairman reverse the ruling, while others insisted that “the chairman has ruled.”

Malami was later to approach the panel members for elbow shake in line with COVID-19 protocols, and exchange of pleasantries before leaving the hall.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the chairman said, “I feel it is just and equitable to review the activities of the ministry -vis-à-vis the 2021 budget performance in order to have a foundation for the consideration of 2022 proposals before the committee.

“In view of the forgoing, the committee is expecting your presentation in this budget defense exercise to give a detailed report of the 2021 budget performance and thereafter lay a proper foundation for the presentation of the 2022 Appropriation estimates.”