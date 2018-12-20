Budget Presentation: Lawmakers’ conduct, parliamentary rascality – FG

The federal government has described the conduct of some lawmakers during the presentation of the 2019 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari, as parliamentary rascality.

It also slammed the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for claiming to have solutions to the current killings in the land, describing this as an act of desperation to win power.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at an interaction with journalists, yesterday in Abuja.

On Wednesday, the joint session of the National Assembly became rowdy during the president’s budget presentation, with some lawmakers jeering at the president.

But, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers countered by extolling the good virtues of the president, with a shout of Sai Buhari renting the air.

Commenting on the development, however, the minister said, the “unruly act” simply afforded the APC to truly show that its lawmakers were in the majority in the National Assembly.

Asked to comment on the development, Mohammed said: “Yes, some unruly lawmakers threw away parliamentary decorum to behave like ordinary protesters or agitators. It is nothing but bad politicking, infantile politicking, parliamentary rascality.

“But the real news is that the unruly action provided the platform for our party, the APC, to assert its majority in the National Assembly. The plan by the opposition was to embarrass the president and prevent him from presenting the budget.

“But they were comprehensively overwhelmed by our lawmakers who are in the majority. That also sends a clear signal to the opposition that they lack the number to override the president’s decision not to assent to the Electoral Bill.

“I must also note that all through the sniping by some unruly lawmakers, the president remained dignified and presidential. He rose above it all tomake his presentation.”

Killings

On killings, the federal government said the ‘floundering campaign’ of the PDP’s candidate, made it imperative for them to seek a way out of their situation.

He said, Abubakar’s claim “amounts to politicisation of the killings and bad politicking, and it is totally unacceptable. If it is indeed true that the former vice president said that, it must be an act of desperation due to his floundering campaign.

“It is clear to all Nigerians that the electioneering campaign of the PDP presidential candidate has failed to gain traction. From Sokoto to Ilorin to Ibadan to Gombe, it has been a disastrous outing for the campaign. With that magnitude of failure, anyone can say anything to stay afloat.”

On alleged human rights abuses by the military, the minister claimed there’s what he called a choreographed campaign to demoralise the Nigerian troops in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other security challenges.

The minister, who was specifically referring to the damning reports of the Amnesty International and New York Times, said: “I have read the report and watched the video.

“First, let me say that as an administration that believes in the sanctity of life and the rule of law, the Nigerian government does not and will never condone extra-judicial killings or the willful violation of the rights of its citizens. This does not define who we are as a government.

“In this regard, the government will study the report and the video with a view to determining their authenticity and taking necessary actions. But the bigger picture must not be lost on us.

“There seems to be a choreographed campaign to demoralise our military. This is dangerous, considering their sacrifice, gallantry, and patriotism. Thanks to our men and women in uniform, we sleep with our two eyes closed at night.

“We must be careful not to do anything that will kill their morale, thus hampering the fight against terror, which they have prosecuted with tremendous success since this administration assumed office.

“For example, when we suffered a setback recently with the killing of our troops in Metele by Boko Haram, we didn’t see the kind of outrageous reports that we normally see when Amnesty International or a section of the foreign media writes to condemn the Nigerian military.

“There was no widespread condemnation of Boko Haram. I think the impression must not be given that our military is a target of attacks by the human rights organisations and the media, especially the foreign media.

Saraki slams Budget

Notwithstanding the government’s position assuring of a bright future, Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday, described the 2019 Appropriation Bill is “a budget of no hope.”

Saraki, who heads the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, gave the position at a Civil Society Organisations’ parley with the party’s presidential candidate, yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “Yesterday, we all read the 2019 budget, that is a budget that has no hope for this country, because if you look at the economy, the statistics and the figures base on servicing of debt, where is the money to finance it you will know there is no hope. So where is the future? We must look for alternative.”

On security, Saraki craved for “a country that is secure. Today, Nigeria is no longer safe. We must ensure that we have a government and a president that will be able to do that. We want a government that fights poverty, this hunger that is in the land.”

He also expressed concern over the disunity of Nigeria, stressing that “never before have we been so challenged, we have never been disunited as we are today. It is a challenge on this generation that ethnicity and religions are now bearers.

“So, it is more of a challenge that we have a country that does not matter where you come from or the religion you practice. That is the kind of country I am sure all us dream and hope for. And anything that will put that in jeopardy, we must all stand and resist it.”

Describing the 2019 elections as a referendum, the former governor urged the gathering to rise to the challenge and demonstrate that “you are in charge of this country, not a few people.

“I am sure that by the time you listen to our candidate and you ask him questions, you will be convinced that he has the capacity to deliver.”

On the importance of the CSOs, he said, “we believe that we cannot be successful in the campaign, if we don’t have you side by side. This is why we organised this function so that you can interact with us and for partnership for the good of this country.”

On his part, a former Governor of Anambara state and PDP’s vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, charged Nigerians to get up and solve its problems by voting competent leaders in the forthcoming 2019 elections.

“Every day you wake up, you wake up with hopelessness. On Friday, the president said economy is getting worse, that people should tighten their belt, these are people who have no belt again.

“Our economy that went into recession, and it took six quarters to come out of recession and its growing at the highest 1.10 percent, which is far below the average of 4.6, and you say we should tighten our belt. Has it not become a norm?” he queried.

On the recent report of unemployment by the National Bureau of Statistics, Obi said, “yesterday you saw the job numbers. About a year ago, I said it; they keep claiming they are employing people. You can see the trend; the number went up from 18. 8 %, we are now 23.7%; our economy is getting worse every day.”

He assured the CSOs that a vote for the former VP and himself will help provide solutions to these problems bedeviling the country.

