Budget: UPP slams unruly lawmakers, lauds Buhari

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has thumbed up for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visionary 2019 budget, which it described as “a budget of hope, consolidation and restoration”.



The party, which said the 2019 budget will take Nigerians to the next level, also noted that the 63 percent performance of the 2018 budget was the highest in relative terms that the nation has witnessed since the return of democracy in 1999.



Also, the UPP condemned what it terms “dishonourable conduct” of some lawmakers who jeered at and booed the President during his budget presentation on Wednesday at the National Assembly.



It described as national embarrassment uncivil and rancorous behaviour of some lawmakers stressing that the manipulation of elections since the return of democracy in Nigeria paved the way for some people of low character and poor upbringing to become members of the National Assembly.



The party national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, in a statement said Buhari’s revolutionary infrastructural development across the country is unprecedented despite the late passage of the 2018 budget by the National Assembly.



“President Buhari’s decision to complete abandoned projects awarded by previous governments not minding the obnoxious political leaning of beneficiaries of the contracts, is the hallmark of progressive leadership. It is patriotism at full display”, he said.



The statement said the achievements of the administration reaffirms and justifies the decision of the UPP to support President Buhari’s reelection bid, adding that another four years of Buhari’s Presidency would boost sustainable development in Nigeria.

“The good performance of the 2018 budget under President Buhari’s watch is a pointer to a greater performance of the 2019 budget if reelected in the February 2019 Presidential poll”.

Speaking further on the poor conduct of lawmakers during the budget presentation, Chief Okorie said: Freedom of legislators to express themselves in unfettered manner while sitting in the National Assembly is no excuse for rascality.



“The Hallowed Chambers of the National Assembly was thoroughly desecrated on December 19, 2018, a date that will go down in history as one of the lowest points in the history of our presidential democracy”, assuring that the Nigerian electorate in a credible election would vote out dishonourable lawmakers.







