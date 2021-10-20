BudgIT Foundation: AMAC chair solicits more participation in budgeting process





The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has appealed to Nigerians, especially FCT residents, to pay close attention to the budgeting processes in Nigeria, for better development of the country.

Addressing participants Wednesday in Abuja, at a one day capacity building workshop in participatory budgeting, organised by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), in partnership with BudgIT Foundation, Candido said that his administration is an all inclusive government that allows for contributions from relevant bodies in our developmental processes, “which informed our drive towards signing up to the Open Government Partnership in 2020 as the only local government council in Nigeria to be a member”. He said: “On behalf of the management of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, I commend the Civil Society Groups, particularly the BudgIT Foundation, for putting together this very important one day capacity building workshop in participatory budgeting for specific AMAC stakeholders in budgeting processes.

“The training I’m also made to understand seeks to improve the knowledge of state actors and non-state actors’ in participatory budgeting for effective implementation of the Abuja Municipal Area Council OGP local action plan commitment to promote transparency and accountability.

“I believe this is a follow-up to the last workshop of Open Government Partnership (OGP) sensitization and Action Plan Development organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development Centre in collaboration with AMAC. It’s worthy of note therefore, that the first Action Plan being developed centres around citizens’ engagement and participation in council’s budgeting process.

“Ours has always been an all inclusive government that allows for contributions from relevant bodies in our developmental processes, which informed our drive towards signing up to the Open Government Partnership in 2020 as the only local government council in Nigeria to be a member. However, I’m certain this is a wider window to further heighten the involvement of stakeholders in the Council’s democratic governance as we focus on more engagement of the citizens, who are the direct beneficiaries of our developmental agenda, especially in the process that ultimately leads to their advancement.

“I urge the participants of this workshop to take advantage of the training in broadening their knowledge of participatory budgeting and also learning the critical areas of community concerns so as to be able to come up with workable plan, which would further promote our administration’s transparency and accountability.”

Also speaking, a staff of BudgIT Foundation, Chinwe

Umeh-Ujubuonu, said that, since inception, the organisation has been working to ensure that Nigeria derives maximum benefits from openness and transparency needed for inclusive development and efficient service delivery.

She said: “BudgIT is a civic organization that applies creative technology to intersect citizen engagement with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change. In 2014, BudgIT and some other CSOs formed a coalition called Open Alliance primarily to make Nigeria eligible for the Global Open Government Partnership initiative, a milestone that was achieved in 2016. Since inception, BudgIT has served as the secretariat of Open Alliance, a coalition that has been the leading coalition of over 150 civil society organizations working to ensure that Nigeria derives maximum benefits from openness and transparency needed for inclusive development and efficient service delivery.

“This workshop is part of the strengthening Open Alliance Engagement in Open Government Partnership project being implemented by BudgIT Foundation with support from National Endowment for Democracy (NED). The overall goal of this workshop is to improve the knowledge of state actors and non-state actors in participatory budgeting for effective implementation of OGP Local Action Plan commitment in Abuja Municipal Area Council for improved accountability.”

She added: “We have all seen that the issue of “participation” has gained more prominence in the last decade. More than ever, citizens are very much interested in being part of the decision on how public wealth is spent. Citizens are seeking more roles in the planning, formulation and implementation of the budget to ensure transparency and accountability for improved service delivery.

“We are proud to be associated with AMAC under the able leadership of Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, it may interest you to know that AMAC is the first Local Government Council in Nigeria to sign up to OGP, a feat so many sub-national governments in Nigeria and many countries of the world are finding difficult to achieve.



“BudgIT supports this vision of Abuja municipal Area Council to make the council more transparent and accountable and will help to strengthen the capacity of state and non-state actors in AMAC. It is, therefore, an honour for BudgIT, to hold the first capacity building for Abuja Municipal Area Council state and non-state actors since signing up to Open Government Partnership. This workshop focuses on participatory budgeting, role of citizens and legislators in participatory budgeting and Citizen’s assessment tool.”

