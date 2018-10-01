Buhari accepts Mama Taraba’s resignation

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development from the government with immediate effect.

In a letter signed by him on Sunday, the President said: “I have received your letter offering your resignation as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I accept your resignation with immediate effect.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I thank you for your past services to the nation.” The president has directed that the work of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development be looked after by Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment with immediate effect.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.